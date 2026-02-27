Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 94,240 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the January 29th total of 45,835 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.67. 25,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $46.81.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSI was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

