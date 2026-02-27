Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DSX stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $295.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million.

Diana Shipping Inc is a global shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels that transport a variety of commodities, including coal, iron ore, grains, fertilizers, steel products and other bulk materials. Diana Shipping’s fleet comprises Panamax, Capesize, Newcastlemax and Supramax/Newcastlemax segments, enabling it to address the needs of customers on key global trade routes.

The company conducts its operations by chartering vessels on short‐term voyage charters and longer‐term period charters.

