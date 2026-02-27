DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 12.5% increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. 792,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.04%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.160 EPS. Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

