Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,414,235 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the January 29th total of 651,597 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,259,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,259,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Destiny Tech100 by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 2.3%

DXYZ stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 109,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. Destiny Tech100 has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

