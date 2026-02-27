DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price Up 13.3% After Analyst Upgrade

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.4060. Approximately 4,743,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,667,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

XRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $915,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 sales topped estimates — reported net sales of $961M (+6.2% y/y) vs. consensus near $926M; adjusted EPS of $0.27 (shows operational momentum). Dentsply Sirona Q4 and FY2025 Results

Q4 sales topped estimates — reported net sales of $961M (+6.2% y/y) vs. consensus near $926M; adjusted EPS of $0.27 (shows operational momentum). Positive Sentiment: Management announced a Return‑to‑Growth plan redirecting about $120M annually into R&D, clinical education and sales — and shifted capital allocation to debt reduction and share repurchases (dividend eliminated), which the market often views as shareholder‑friendly long term. Q4 Results & FY2026 Outlook

Management announced a Return‑to‑Growth plan redirecting about $120M annually into R&D, clinical education and sales — and shifted capital allocation to debt reduction and share repurchases (dividend eliminated), which the market often views as shareholder‑friendly long term. Positive Sentiment: Governance and commercial moves: three new board appointments (adds industry/financial experience), new distributor agreements and a product launch (Surity™ female external catheter) that diversify revenue opportunities. Corporate Update and Appointments

Governance and commercial moves: three new board appointments (adds industry/financial experience), new distributor agreements and a product launch (Surity™ female external catheter) that diversify revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Analyst action: Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $12 to $14 (maintaining a Neutral rating), which can support near‑term sentiment. Baird Raises PT

Analyst action: Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $12 to $14 (maintaining a Neutral rating), which can support near‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and coverage — full transcripts and analyst takes are available for deeper read-throughs of management commentary and Q&A (useful for gauging sell‑through, margin trajectory and product adoption). Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings call and coverage — full transcripts and analyst takes are available for deeper read-throughs of management commentary and Q&A (useful for gauging sell‑through, margin trajectory and product adoption). Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance of $3.5B–$3.6B came in below street estimates (~$3.7B), which could limit upside until growth visibility improves. FY2026 Guidance

FY2026 revenue guidance of $3.5B–$3.6B came in below street estimates (~$3.7B), which could limit upside until growth visibility improves. Negative Sentiment: GAAP hit: a Q4 net loss of $146M driven by ~$144M of goodwill and intangible impairments — the non‑cash charge pressures headline profitability and warrants scrutiny on asset reviews. Impairment Disclosure

GAAP hit: a Q4 net loss of $146M driven by ~$144M of goodwill and intangible impairments — the non‑cash charge pressures headline profitability and warrants scrutiny on asset reviews. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation risk: Halper Sadeh LLC is investigating potential fiduciary breaches by officers/directors — introduces legal/settlement risk and near‑term headline volatility. Investor Investigation Notice

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,343 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 593,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 14.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.40 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 24.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.48%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

