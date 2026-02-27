Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 0.4% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 1.7%
QQQY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
See Also
