D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QBTS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $17.94. 16,252,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,910,887. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,249.84. This represents a 20.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $218,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,690.08. This trade represents a 22.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,074,466 shares of company stock valued at $31,558,806. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 41.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,454,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,220,000 after buying an additional 11,218,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 541.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205,427 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,070,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 136,842.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,194,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $45,372,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bookings, enterprise deals and acquisition strengthen growth narrative — Q4 bookings jumped materially (management cited January bookings already well ahead of 2025), D‑Wave closed the Quantum Circuits deal and disclosed large Advantage2 system sales and an enterprise QCaaS agreement, which could drive meaningful revenue when recognized.

Healthy post‑acquisition cash position — despite a ~$550M purchase and shelf filings, D‑Wave reported ~ $885M in cash and securities at year‑end, giving management runway to invest in R&D and go‑to‑market initiatives. This supports the company's path to scale even as near‑term results remain lumpy.

Earnings call detail and transcripts are available — management reiterated a dual‑platform strategy (annealing + gate model) and highlighted bookings momentum, but provided limited near‑term revenue visibility; investors can use the call transcript to judge execution risk vs opportunity.

Analysts still mostly bullish but updating models — several firms maintained Buy ratings while trimming price targets (Needham, Roth MKM), leaving a wide range of upside estimates that reflects both optimism about 2028 technology inflection and uncertainty over near‑term monetization.

Double miss on top and bottom lines — Q4 revenue ($2.75M) and adjusted EPS (loss wider than expected) missed Street estimates, and the company remains deeply loss‑making; that triggered profit‑taking and prompted analysts to lower near‑term targets, driving the share pullback.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

