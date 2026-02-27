D. Boral ARC Acquisition I (NASDAQ:BCARW) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:BCARW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.7593 and last traded at $0.7480. 4,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7350.
D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Trading Up 1.8%
About D. Boral ARC Acquisition I
As a SPAC, D. Boral ARC Acquisition I does not operate an active commercial business or offer products or services prior to completing a business combination.
