D. Boral ARC Acquisition I (NASDAQ:BCARW) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:BCARW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.7593 and last traded at $0.7480. 4,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7350.

D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Trading Up 1.8%

About D. Boral ARC Acquisition I

D. Boral ARC Acquisition I (NASDAQ: BCARW) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly called a blank‑check company. Its principal business purpose is to raise capital from public markets and use those funds, typically held in a trust account, to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses.

As a SPAC, D. Boral ARC Acquisition I does not operate an active commercial business or offer products or services prior to completing a business combination.

