CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.6699, but opened at $9.35. CyberAgent shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 14 shares.

CyberAgent Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.31%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo-based digital services company founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita. The firm operates across three primary segments—digital advertising, gaming and media—serving clients and consumers mainly in Japan and select markets in Asia. Its headquarters in Shibuya, Tokyo, houses its leadership team led by Fujita in his roles as founder and chief executive officer.

In the digital advertising arena, CyberAgent provides performance marketing, programmatic display advertising, social media promotion and strategic consulting services.

