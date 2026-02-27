Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Jennifer Michaelson Sells 1,780 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $25,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 174,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,294.16. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 3,601 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $52,106.47.

On Monday, February 23rd, Jennifer Michaelson sold 1,752 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $24,510.48.

On Friday, February 20th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,742 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $165,327.36.

On Thursday, February 12th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 416 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $5,004.48.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $49,200.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 1,345 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $13,463.45.

On Thursday, December 18th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 2,898 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $28,023.66.

On Monday, December 15th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 995 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $11,840.50.

On Friday, December 12th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 2,148 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $26,592.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 187,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,596. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cullinan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research lowered Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research set a $26.00 price target on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 109,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $618,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 28.9% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

