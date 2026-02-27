Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.0625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Crown Castle has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 151.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

NYSE:CCI opened at $86.30 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

