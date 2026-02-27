Critical Contrast: Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) & Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 12.51% 29.70% 9.09% Blackbaud 10.19% 175.57% 5.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blackbaud 1 1 0 1 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trend Micro and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Blackbaud has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.20%. Given Blackbaud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trend Micro and Blackbaud”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.85 billion 2.59 $230.92 million $1.75 19.41 Blackbaud $1.13 billion 1.99 $114.97 million $2.38 20.52

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Blackbaud. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackbaud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Blackbaud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Trend Micro on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

(Get Free Report)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence. It also provides services packages, managed XDR, incident response, and support services. Additionally, the company serves 5G networks, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, electric utility, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; education solutions, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, and Blackbaud School Website System; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect, and EVERFI; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as Data Health, Insights, and Performance solutions and services. The company sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.