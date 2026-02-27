Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:

Crinetics reported initial commercial traction for PALSONIFY with $5.4M in Q4 product revenue, >125 unique prescribers, >200 enrollment forms, and a positive CHMP opinion in the EU supporting broader market expansion.

with $5.4M in Q4 product revenue, >125 unique prescribers, >200 enrollment forms, and a positive CHMP opinion in the EU supporting broader market expansion. Atumelnant showed rapid, large cortisol declines and good tolerability in NIH proof-of-concept data, and the seamless EQUILIBRIUM Phase 2/3 study for ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome has been initiated (H1 2026) to confirm dose, glucocorticoid-replacement strategy, and pivotal efficacy.

showed rapid, large cortisol declines and good tolerability in NIH proof-of-concept data, and the seamless EQUILIBRIUM Phase 2/3 study for ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome has been initiated (H1 2026) to confirm dose, glucocorticoid-replacement strategy, and pivotal efficacy. The novel nonpeptide drug conjugate CRN09682 has entered dose escalation in a Phase 1/2 basket study (BRAVESST2) for SST2‑expressing tumors, offering broad potential but remaining early-stage and high uncertainty on clinical benefit size and timing.

has entered dose escalation in a Phase 1/2 basket study (BRAVESST2) for SST2‑expressing tumors, offering broad potential but remaining early-stage and high uncertainty on clinical benefit size and timing. Financially the company ended 2025 with >$1B in cash and investments and received ~$380M net in Jan 2026 equity proceeds (pro forma ~ $1.4B), giving a stated runway into 2030 to fund launches and multiple pivotal readouts.

Market access momentum is encouraging—Crinetics reports formulary wins with straightforward prior authorizations and about half of initial patients reimbursed while a QuickStart program bridges others, with the company expecting QuickStart use to decline as coverage expands.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.79. 530,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

In related news, insider Isabel Kalofonos sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,870. This trade represents a 74.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Lifesci Capital raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

