Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,005,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.46% of Crane NXT worth $402,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 141.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 4,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.53 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.76%.The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CXT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Crane NXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on Crane NXT in a research report on Friday, February 13th. CJS Securities upgraded Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Crane NXT in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $62.00 target price on Crane NXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

