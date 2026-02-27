Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. $CWCO Shares Sold by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Water comprises about 2.2% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 1.33% of Consolidated Water worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 101,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $145,091.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,085. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Consolidated Water stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $602.79 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. is a developer, operator and manufacturer of water treatment and desalination systems. The company designs, engineers, builds and operates reverse-osmosis desalination plants and water treatment facilities, offering both turnkey project delivery and ongoing operations and maintenance services. Its product portfolio includes modular desalination units, water distribution systems, filtration membranes and associated equipment for potable water production.

Consolidated Water serves municipalities, resorts, commercial enterprises and private customers in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

