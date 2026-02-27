ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $71,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $1,804,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,890,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 107.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $99,105,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6%

COP stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $113.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

