Comparing Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) and Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC)

Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC – Get Free Report) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Productivt Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 644.4%. Flowserve pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Flowserve pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flowserve has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Productivt Tech and Flowserve”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flowserve $4.73 billion 2.40 $346.25 million $2.62 34.05

Flowserve has higher revenue and earnings than Productivt Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Productivt Tech and Flowserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A Flowserve 7.32% 21.19% 8.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Productivt Tech and Flowserve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Productivt Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve 0 4 8 0 2.67

Flowserve has a consensus target price of $88.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. Given Flowserve’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flowserve is more favorable than Productivt Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Flowserve shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Productivt Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Flowserve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Productivt Tech has a beta of 990.21, indicating that its stock price is 98,921% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowserve has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flowserve beats Productivt Tech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Productivt Tech

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets. The FCD segment provides engineered and industrial valve and automation systems, including isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and equipment maintenance services for flow control systems, including advanced diagnostics, repair, installation, commissioning, retrofit programs, and field machining capabilities. This segment's products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids, gases, and multi-phase fluids. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceuticals, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries, including mining and ore processing, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

