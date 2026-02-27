Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.07 and traded as high as $68.98. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $67.08, with a volume of 287,979 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $657,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,517.75. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 345.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 754.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.