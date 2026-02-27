Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a 8.1% increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Cohen & Steers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 74.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CNS traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.69. 9,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 27.55%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

