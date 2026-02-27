Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Down 50.6% in February

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,368 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the January 29th total of 12,894 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 70,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.63. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Coffee Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Coffee’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Coffee from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Coffee during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coffee in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the second quarter worth about $118,000.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Company, Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company’s core activities encompass the importation of green coffee beans, artisanal roasting and blending, and the packaging of coffee and tea products for wholesale customers. Through its operations, Coffee Holding Company serves a diverse client base that includes coffeehouses, restaurants, hotels, health care facilities, vending operators and retail chains.

The company’s product offering spans whole‐bean and ground coffees, single‐serve pods, cold brew formats and bulk tea selections, with both branded and private‐label solutions.

