CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,221 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $346.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for KO (Q1/Q2 2026–2027 and FY2026–FY2028), lifting FY2027 and FY2028 estimates and nudging nearer‑term quarter estimates higher — a direct fundamental reason for positive sentiment around earnings power and forward profitability. Read More.

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

