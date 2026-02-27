CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT) Announces Special Dividend of $0.16

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

CMB.TECH has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years.

CMB.TECH Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE CMBT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 1,608,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. CMB.TECH has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMB.TECH ( NYSE:CMBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). CMB.TECH had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 12.64%.The firm had revenue of $639.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMBT shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of CMB.TECH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings raised CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMB.TECH presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CMB.TECH Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

