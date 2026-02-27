Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $8,598,833.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,840.65. This trade represents a 69.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $9,103,291.52.

On Thursday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.47, for a total value of $9,925,196.48.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total transaction of $10,202,831.68.

On Friday, December 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total transaction of $10,541,232.32.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.19, for a total transaction of $10,591,520.96.

Shares of NET opened at $174.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.01 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.33 and its 200-day moving average is $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Argus increased their price target on Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,407,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,167,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,019,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,377,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,792,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

