Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 56.0% during the third quarter. The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 21,348 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd's holdings in NIKE were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,291,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,039,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,225,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 66.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $863,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $825,501,000 after buying an additional 3,518,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $835,063,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliott Hill bought 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $63.93 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $81.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.61.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

