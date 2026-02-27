Close Asset Management Ltd Makes New $148.94 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,507 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,939,000. NVR comprises about 3.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 50.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 target price on NVR in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,279.40.

NVR Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,429.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7,566.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,691.37. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8,618.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $139.93 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,000. The trade was a 36.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.