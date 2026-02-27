Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Shares of CLPR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. 11,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,835. The company has a market cap of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sam Levinson purchased 33,494 shares of Clipper Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $124,262.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,837.29. This trade represents a 141.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,263 shares of company stock worth $216,184. 53.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 56.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages multifamily residential and mixed‐use properties in the Greater New York metropolitan area. Since its initial public offering in early 2017, the company has focused on strategically sourcing apartment buildings and retail space in Manhattan and Brooklyn, with an emphasis on value‐add opportunities that can benefit from in‐house leasing, renovation and operational efficiencies.

The company’s primary activities include property acquisition, selective repositioning and asset management.

