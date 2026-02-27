Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $2.43 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $2.43 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.31.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE CCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. 1,457,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,583. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 97.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCO) is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company’s portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.

Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.