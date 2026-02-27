Citizens Jmp Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Rocket Lab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Rocket Lab Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $179.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.18 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $8,311,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 292,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,327,160.82. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $103,107,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,359,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,647,384. This trade represents a 50.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock worth $265,048,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 992,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,512,000 after buying an additional 306,713 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, wider margins and a much larger backlog give visible revenue runway and helped sentiment; management reported Q4 revenue of ~$180M, FY revenue of ~$602M and backlog of $1.85B. Earnings Release

Record revenue, wider margins and a much larger backlog give visible revenue runway and helped sentiment; management reported Q4 revenue of ~$180M, FY revenue of ~$602M and backlog of $1.85B. Positive Sentiment: New commercial and government wins (multi-launch deal with BlackSky) plus acquisitions (Optical Support, Precision Components) expand addressable market and vertical integration, supporting longer-term revenue visibility. BlackSky Contract Optical Support Acquisition

New commercial and government wins (multi-launch deal with BlackSky) plus acquisitions (Optical Support, Precision Components) expand addressable market and vertical integration, supporting longer-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Product and tech expansion: new silicon solar arrays and increased manufacturing capacity (Auckland Machine Complex) position Rocket Lab in space-power and spacecraft component supply chains — strategic positives for future large constellations and space-based data centers. Solar Arrays Release

Product and tech expansion: new silicon solar arrays and increased manufacturing capacity (Auckland Machine Complex) position Rocket Lab in space-power and spacecraft component supply chains — strategic positives for future large constellations and space-based data centers. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance / near-term mix: Q1 revenue guide ($185M–$200M) shows continued growth but the midpoint is slightly below some street estimates — mixed read for near-term expectations. Earnings Highlights

Guidance / near-term mix: Q1 revenue guide ($185M–$200M) shows continued growth but the midpoint is slightly below some street estimates — mixed read for near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning is mixed—some buy/overweight calls remain but BTIG reiterated a Hold citing elevated execution risk; that keeps short-term price action sensitive to delivery updates. BTIG Hold Note

Analyst positioning is mixed—some buy/overweight calls remain but BTIG reiterated a Hold citing elevated execution risk; that keeps short-term price action sensitive to delivery updates. Negative Sentiment: Neutron delay: management pushed the Neutron maiden flight to late‑2026 after test issues — this raises short‑term execution risk, extends peak R&D spend and prompted immediate investor concern. Neutron Delay Coverage

Neutron delay: management pushed the Neutron maiden flight to late‑2026 after test issues — this raises short‑term execution risk, extends peak R&D spend and prompted immediate investor concern. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: GAAP loss per share came in worse than some estimates (reported -$0.09 vs. consensus ~ -$0.05), which, combined with elevated spending, keeps near-term profitability under scrutiny. Earnings Transcript

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

