Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.8% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup has formed a dedicated AI infrastructure team to win advisory and lending roles for the expected data‑center and AI buildout — a move that positions the bank to capture a large financing pool. Read More.

Citigroup has formed a dedicated AI infrastructure team to win advisory and lending roles for the expected data‑center and AI buildout — a move that positions the bank to capture a large financing pool. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management says Citi aims to help bankroll what Bloomberg and others estimate could be a ~$3 trillion AI‑infrastructure buildout by 2030 — a sizeable pipeline for corporate lending, underwriting and advisory fees. Read More.

Management says Citi aims to help bankroll what Bloomberg and others estimate could be a ~$3 trillion AI‑infrastructure buildout by 2030 — a sizeable pipeline for corporate lending, underwriting and advisory fees. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock selected Citi Investor Services to provide middle‑office services for $4.0T of iShares ETFs on the Aladdin platform — a material client win that supports fee income and custody/service credibility. Read More.

BlackRock selected Citi Investor Services to provide middle‑office services for $4.0T of iShares ETFs on the Aladdin platform — a material client win that supports fee income and custody/service credibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citi committed $60 billion to affordable housing, nearly doubling its pace of sector investment — a large deployment plan that may generate stable long‑term lending and investment returns while supporting ESG-focused business. Read More.

Citi committed $60 billion to affordable housing, nearly doubling its pace of sector investment — a large deployment plan that may generate stable long‑term lending and investment returns while supporting ESG-focused business. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI, signaling expansion of its AI-related partnerships and product pipeline in APAC. Read More.

Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI, signaling expansion of its AI-related partnerships and product pipeline in APAC. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media attention is elevated — Citi has been highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks and others, and Piper Sandler has reiterated an Overweight stance with a raised price target, keeping institutional interest high. Read More.

Analyst and media attention is elevated — Citi has been highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks and others, and Piper Sandler has reiterated an Overweight stance with a raised price target, keeping institutional interest high. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s investor franchise activity (hosting the Global Property CEO Conference and related roundtables) reinforces its client‑facing profile but is more of a reputational/engagement positive than an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Citi’s investor franchise activity (hosting the Global Property CEO Conference and related roundtables) reinforces its client‑facing profile but is more of a reputational/engagement positive than an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Options flow has shown pockets of bearish positioning (puts > calls in recent sessions), indicating some traders are hedging against near‑term downside despite the positive headlines. Read More.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.