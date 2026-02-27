Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $79.46. 27,396,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 24,034,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Argus raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

The stock has a market cap of $313.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,521.90. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,677 shares of company stock worth $5,811,211 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

