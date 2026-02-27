Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,411.60. This trade represents a 90.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.83, for a total value of $268,943.29. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

CVX stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.