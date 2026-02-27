Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $422.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.00.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $396.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.56 and its 200 day moving average is $444.05. Chemed has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.02 by ($0.60). Chemed had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company had revenue of $639.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 32.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 170,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemed by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Company reiterated full‑year FY2026 EPS guidance of $23.25–$24.25, roughly in line with consensus, which provides some earnings visibility for the year.

VITAS (hospice) guidance calls for 5.5%–6.5% revenue growth for 2026, indicating end‑market demand remains intact for that business.

Earnings call transcripts and corporate releases provide color that 55% of 2026 earnings are expected to be back‑half weighted due to transition initiatives — useful for modeling timing but implies weaker near‑term results.

Q4 revenue ($639.3M) and EPS ($6.42) missed Street estimates (consensus revenue ≈ $659M; EPS ≈ $7.02), signaling near‑term pressure.

Operating cash flow and liquidity saw notable declines in the quarter (material drop in cash from operations and cash balances), raising short‑term financial flexibility concerns.

Analyst reaction: BofA cut Chemed to Neutral after the Q4 miss, which can put downward pressure on demand for the stock.

Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into Chemed executives for potential securities claims, adding legal risk and investor uncertainty.

Note: a Seeking Alpha entry covers Chemtrade Logistics (ticker CHE.UN:CA) Q4 — a different company despite a similar ticker; investors in Chemed should not conflate the two.

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

