Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $422.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.00.
Chemed Stock Down 15.0%
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.02 by ($0.60). Chemed had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company had revenue of $639.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 32.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 170,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemed by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated full‑year FY2026 EPS guidance of $23.25–$24.25, roughly in line with consensus, which provides some earnings visibility for the year. Chemed Reports Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: VITAS (hospice) guidance calls for 5.5%–6.5% revenue growth for 2026, indicating end‑market demand remains intact for that business. VITAS revenue growth guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and corporate releases provide color that 55% of 2026 earnings are expected to be back‑half weighted due to transition initiatives — useful for modeling timing but implies weaker near‑term results. Earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue ($639.3M) and EPS ($6.42) missed Street estimates (consensus revenue ≈ $659M; EPS ≈ $7.02), signaling near‑term pressure. Q4 results
- Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow and liquidity saw notable declines in the quarter (material drop in cash from operations and cash balances), raising short‑term financial flexibility concerns. Operating cash flow decline
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction: BofA cut Chemed to Neutral after the Q4 miss, which can put downward pressure on demand for the stock. BofA downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into Chemed executives for potential securities claims, adding legal risk and investor uncertainty. Shareholder investigation
- Neutral Sentiment: Note: a Seeking Alpha entry covers Chemtrade Logistics (ticker CHE.UN:CA) Q4 — a different company despite a similar ticker; investors in Chemed should not conflate the two. Chemtrade transcript (different company)
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.
The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.
