Chabi Nouri Acquires 2,500 Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) insider Chabi Nouri acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 515 per share, with a total value of £12,875.

Shares of WOSG opened at GBX 523 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 315 and a 1 year high of GBX 553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 492.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 428.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 18.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Watches of Switzerland Group had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Watches of Switzerland Group plc will post 42.739726 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 450 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 455.

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK and US comprising eight prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Deutsch & Deutsch (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US), with a complementary jewellery offering. Since 8 May 2024, the Group has also owned the exclusive distribution rights for Roberto Coin in the USA, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean.

