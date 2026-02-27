Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. Centuri had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Centuri’s conference call:

Get Centuri alerts:

Company delivered a record $3.0 billion in 2025 revenue with adjusted net income of $39 million (up 49% YoY) and base revenue/gross profit up 18% and 35%, respectively.

Company delivered a record in 2025 revenue with adjusted net income of (up 49% YoY) and base revenue/gross profit up 18% and 35%, respectively. Commercial momentum: a 1.5x book-to-bill for 2025 with > $4.5 billion of bookings and a year-end backlog of ~ $5.9 billion that management says covers >85% of 2026 base revenue.

Commercial momentum: a for 2025 with > of bookings and a year-end backlog of ~ that management says covers >85% of 2026 base revenue. Management is targeting margin expansion via a 3‑year plan to mitigate gas seasonality (starting 2026), a goal of at least 20% fleet-efficiency improvement, and improved Non-Union Electric crew productivity.

Management is targeting margin expansion via a 3‑year plan to mitigate gas seasonality (starting 2026), a goal of at least fleet-efficiency improvement, and improved Non-Union Electric crew productivity. Balance-sheet progress: completed an equity raise (~ $251 million ), used proceeds for the Connect acquisition and debt paydown, lowering net debt/adjusted EBITDA to 2.5x with a target of ~ 2.0x and roughly 30% lower interest expense expected in 2026.

Balance-sheet progress: completed an equity raise (~ ), used proceeds for the Connect acquisition and debt paydown, lowering net debt/adjusted EBITDA to with a target of ~ and roughly lower interest expense expected in 2026. Remaining risks and variability: data-center awards have been slower than expected so far, storm restoration revenue is inherently variable (guidance uses a 3‑year average), and Q4 adjusted net income was slightly below prior-year quarter, implying potential near-term earnings volatility.

Centuri Trading Down 2.7%

Centuri stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,795. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centuri from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Centuri from $34.00 to $35.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Centuri from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centuri from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Read Our Latest Report on CTRI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christian Brown sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $174,217.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,401.39. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centuri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 13,385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Centuri by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centuri during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Construction Group, Inc (NYSE: CTRI) is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.