Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CELH. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 1,476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celsius this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Celsius reported Q4 revenue of ~$721.6M (up ~117% Y/Y) and non‑GAAP EPS $0.26, both beating consensus, driving upside to growth expectations. Read More.

Q4 beat — Celsius reported Q4 revenue of ~$721.6M (up ~117% Y/Y) and non‑GAAP EPS $0.26, both beating consensus, driving upside to growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record full‑year scale — Management disclosed a full‑year 2025 revenue run‑rate roughly $2.5B, reflecting rapid scale from recent brand acquisitions (Alani Nu, Rockstar) and expanded shelf presence. Read More.

Record full‑year scale — Management disclosed a full‑year 2025 revenue run‑rate roughly $2.5B, reflecting rapid scale from recent brand acquisitions (Alani Nu, Rockstar) and expanded shelf presence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio strategy and demand — Executives emphasized continued investment across CELSIUS, Alani Nu and Rockstar to broaden reach; Alani Nu demand was specifically cited as a Q4 growth driver. Read More.

Portfolio strategy and demand — Executives emphasized continued investment across CELSIUS, Alani Nu and Rockstar to broaden reach; Alani Nu demand was specifically cited as a Q4 growth driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Gross‑margin recovery target — Management aims to return gross margin to the low‑50% range by end‑2026 as integration and innovation progress; this is a positive target but timing and execution risk remain. Read More.

Gross‑margin recovery target — Management aims to return gross margin to the low‑50% range by end‑2026 as integration and innovation progress; this is a positive target but timing and execution risk remain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction / momentum — Multiple outlets report the stock rallied intraday after the results, reflecting strong investor excitement; momentum could persist but depends on execution of integration and margin recovery. Read More.

Market reaction / momentum — Multiple outlets report the stock rallied intraday after the results, reflecting strong investor excitement; momentum could persist but depends on execution of integration and margin recovery. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears anomalous — Recent reporting flagged a large February change but showed 0 shares in the dataset, so short‑interest signals are unclear and shouldn’t be over‑interpreted.

Short‑interest data appears anomalous — Recent reporting flagged a large February change but showed 0 shares in the dataset, so short‑interest signals are unclear and shouldn’t be over‑interpreted. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term margin pressure — Coverage notes and management acknowledged integration costs and margin compression as the portfolio scales, which could weigh near‑term profitability even as top‑line expands. Read More.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Recommended Stories

