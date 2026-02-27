Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 3,812,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89. Celsius has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 537.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $5,386,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after buying an additional 929,597 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Celsius reported Q4 revenue of ~$721.6M (up 117% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS $0.26, both well above consensus, which triggered an immediate rally as investors rewarded the company’s scale gains. Read More.

Q4 beat — Celsius reported Q4 revenue of ~$721.6M (up 117% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS $0.26, both well above consensus, which triggered an immediate rally as investors rewarded the company’s scale gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record full‑year revenue and multi‑brand traction — Management highlighted $2.5B in full‑year revenue and said demand for acquired brands (Alani Nu, Rockstar) is fueling growth, supporting a bullish growth narrative. Read More.

Record full‑year revenue and multi‑brand traction — Management highlighted $2.5B in full‑year revenue and said demand for acquired brands (Alani Nu, Rockstar) is fueling growth, supporting a bullish growth narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Bank of America upgraded CELH from “underperform” to “buy” with a $65 price target, signaling institutional confidence and adding upside potential from current levels. Read More.

Analyst upgrade — Bank of America upgraded CELH from “underperform” to “buy” with a $65 price target, signaling institutional confidence and adding upside potential from current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Margin path communicated — Company targets a return to low‑50% gross margins by end‑2026 as integration and innovation take effect; that provides a roadmap but depends on successful cost and SKU optimization. Read More.

Margin path communicated — Company targets a return to low‑50% gross margins by end‑2026 as integration and innovation take effect; that provides a roadmap but depends on successful cost and SKU optimization. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call tone — Management emphasized “momentum and operating discipline” and ongoing portfolio investments; tone is constructive but highlights near‑term work on integration. Read More.

Earnings call tone — Management emphasized “momentum and operating discipline” and ongoing portfolio investments; tone is constructive but highlights near‑term work on integration. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term margin pressure and integration costs — Several reports note margin compression from acquisitions and integration expenses, which could limit near‑term profitability despite top‑line strength. Read More.

Near‑term margin pressure and integration costs — Several reports note margin compression from acquisitions and integration expenses, which could limit near‑term profitability despite top‑line strength. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data oddities on short interest — Recent short‑interest data appears unreliable (reported as zero), creating uncertainty around positioning and potential volatility rather than a clear bullish/bearish signal. Read More.

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

