Cascades (TSE:CAS) Releases Earnings Results

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

Here are the key takeaways from Cascades’ conference call:

Consolidated Q4 results were broadly in line with guidance with Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 155 million (up 9% YoY) and full‑year Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 576 million (up 15% YoY) , reflecting improved margins despite slightly lower sales.

and full‑year Adjusted EBITDA of , reflecting improved margins despite slightly lower sales. Packaging was the engine of the quarter — segment margin rose to 17.4% , box shipments outperformed the industry and mills like Bear Island and Pryor showed meaningful capacity and output gains.

, box shipments outperformed the industry and mills like Bear Island and Pryor showed meaningful capacity and output gains. Tissue underperformed in Q4 due to operational and logistics shortfalls, including a major electrical outage at the Wagram mill that drove higher costs and a 9% sequential decline in segment Adjusted EBITDA; management expects Wagram back to full capacity by end of Q1 but Q1 will be sequentially weaker.

in segment Adjusted EBITDA; management expects Wagram back to full capacity by end of Q1 but Q1 will be sequentially weaker. Balance‑sheet progress and portfolio actions continued — net debt fell by CAD 127 million in Q4 (leverage to 3.3x), the company exceeded its CAD 120m divestiture target (~CAD 126–127m) and is targeting an additional CAD 100m, while guiding to Adjusted EBITDA > CAD 600 million for 2026 before net price effects.

Cascades stock opened at C$12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.61. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$14.20.

CAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.58.

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

