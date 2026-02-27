Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 21.70%. Carriage Services updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

Carriage Services Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE CSV traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $45.57. 11,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,016. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $717.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 597.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 78,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 52,889 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Carriage Services by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.