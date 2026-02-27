CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.72 and last traded at $41.1290, with a volume of 409607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 86.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 208,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

