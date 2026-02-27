Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGIB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.75. 25,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,492. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

Get Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) alerts:

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (CGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high-level of current income and capital preservation by actively investing in global debt securities with broad credit ratings and maturities. CGIB was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.