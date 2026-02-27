Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CGIB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.75. 25,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,492. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $27.23.
Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged)
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.