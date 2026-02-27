Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $30.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTLB. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,192. GitLab has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $96,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,974.72. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 79,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,841.45. This represents a 46.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 603,744 shares of company stock worth $22,536,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 124.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 84.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

