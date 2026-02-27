Canton Network (CC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Canton Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Canton Network has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Canton Network has a total market cap of $6.47 billion and $165.61 million worth of Canton Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Canton Network Profile

Canton Network was first traded on June 24th, 2024. Canton Network’s total supply is 37,835,667,461 tokens. Canton Network’s official Twitter account is @cantonnetwork. Canton Network’s official message board is lists.sync.global. Canton Network’s official website is sync.global.

Canton Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Canton (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Canton has a current supply of 37,834,608,788.0156145. The last known price of Canton is 0.17509607 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $37,526,465.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sync.global.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Canton Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Canton Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Canton Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

