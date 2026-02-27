Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.83.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,869. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$34.10 and a one year high of C$48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.22.

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company’s main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico. Canadian Utilities launched a large venture called Atco Energy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for Alberta.

