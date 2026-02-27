Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $86.3110, with a volume of 2803080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

