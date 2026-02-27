Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issues Positive Forecast for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$61.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.75.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$60.27. 1,504,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,032. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$48.35 and a 12-month high of C$60.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

