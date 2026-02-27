Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$1.07 on April 28th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $102.27. 81,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,556. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 13.57%.The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

Featured Articles

