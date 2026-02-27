Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by ($8.95), FiscalAI reports. Cable One had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $363.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.59 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Cable One’s conference call:
- Residential data customers declined by approximately 10,700 in Q4; net subscriber trends improved sequentially but remained negative, and Q4 revenue fell 6.1% YoY with adjusted EBITDA down 8.1%.
- Company completed its billing/platform transformation and simplified pricing, with >33% of residential customers using the eero in-home offering (sell‑in >80% in Q4), and a mobile pilot launched in six markets with a broader rollout planned in late Q1.
- Cable One generated $516.5M of adjusted EBITDA less CapEx in 2025, paid down $403.4M of debt during the year, finished with $152.8M cash and an undrawn $1.25B revolver, and says it can fund the MBI close without external financing.
- The MBI put option was exercised with an expected Oct. 1 close; estimated purchase price is about $480M and MBI net indebtedness is forecast at $845–895M, producing a pro forma leverage just above 4x while integration planning and expected cost/tax efficiencies proceed.
Cable One Price Performance
CABO stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.58. 178,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,299. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.28. The company has a market cap of $510.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $290.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Cable One
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $245.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CABO
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.
In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cable One
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- This makes me furious
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.