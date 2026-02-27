Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by ($8.95), FiscalAI reports. Cable One had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $363.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.59 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Cable One’s conference call:

Residential data customers declined by approximately 10,700 in Q4 ; net subscriber trends improved sequentially but remained negative, and Q4 revenue fell 6.1% YoY with adjusted EBITDA down 8.1%.

Residential data customers declined by approximately ; net subscriber trends improved sequentially but remained negative, and Q4 revenue fell 6.1% YoY with adjusted EBITDA down 8.1%. Company completed its billing/platform transformation and simplified pricing, with >33% of residential customers using the eero in-home offering (sell‑in >80% in Q4), and a mobile pilot launched in six markets with a broader rollout planned in late Q1.

Company completed its billing/platform transformation and simplified pricing, with >33% of residential customers using the in-home offering (sell‑in >80% in Q4), and a mobile pilot launched in six markets with a broader rollout planned in late Q1. Cable One generated $516.5M of adjusted EBITDA less CapEx in 2025, paid down $403.4M of debt during the year, finished with $152.8M cash and an undrawn $1.25B revolver, and says it can fund the MBI close without external financing.

Cable One generated of adjusted EBITDA less CapEx in 2025, paid down of debt during the year, finished with $152.8M cash and an undrawn $1.25B revolver, and says it can fund the MBI close without external financing. The MBI put option was exercised with an expected Oct. 1 close; estimated purchase price is about $480M and MBI net indebtedness is forecast at $845–895M, producing a pro forma leverage just above 4x while integration planning and expected cost/tax efficiencies proceed.

CABO stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.58. 178,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,299. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.28. The company has a market cap of $510.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $290.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1,011.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2,288.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cable One by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

