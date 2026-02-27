C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25, FiscalAI reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.51% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of CCCC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 1,567,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,455. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $274.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.96. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 957.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 49,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

