C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Wedbush

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.87.

NYSE AI opened at $8.41 on Thursday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 141.35% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 234,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $3,185,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 924,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,443.44. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,042 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $216,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 223,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,465.60. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,884,304 shares of company stock valued at $24,970,674. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 103,058 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush maintained an outperform stance despite lowering its target to $15, implying significant upside if the company stabilizes. Article

Wedbush maintained an outperform stance despite lowering its target to $15, implying significant upside if the company stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: UBS cut its target to $9 and moved to neutral — a smaller downgrade that still implies modest upside versus the current price. Article

UBS cut its target to $9 and moved to neutral — a smaller downgrade that still implies modest upside versus the current price. Negative Sentiment: Q3 results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.40) vs. ($0.29) est., revenue $53.3M vs. $75.9M est., and revenue down ~46% YoY — a clear near‑term demand and conversion problem. Earnings

Q3 results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.40) vs. ($0.29) est., revenue $53.3M vs. $75.9M est., and revenue down ~46% YoY — a clear near‑term demand and conversion problem. Negative Sentiment: Management cut 26% of global staff and flagged a reduced cost structure; Q4 revenue guide $48M–$52M vs. ~$77.6M consensus and FY revenue guide ~$246.7M–$250.7M vs. ~$298.7M consensus — guidance shortfalls drove much of the selloff. Reuters

Management cut 26% of global staff and flagged a reduced cost structure; Q4 revenue guide $48M–$52M vs. ~$77.6M consensus and FY revenue guide ~$246.7M–$250.7M vs. ~$298.7M consensus — guidance shortfalls drove much of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Several firms aggressively lowered targets and ratings (JPMorgan to $7/underweight; Canaccord to $7/hold; KeyCorp to $6/underweight; Citizens JMP downgraded to market perform), amplifying selling pressure. Benzinga

Several firms aggressively lowered targets and ratings (JPMorgan to $7/underweight; Canaccord to $7/hold; KeyCorp to $6/underweight; Citizens JMP downgraded to market perform), amplifying selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Ademi LLP announced an investigation into potential securities‑fraud claims tied to C3.ai’s statements — a legal overhang that increases investor uncertainty. PR Newswire

Ademi LLP announced an investigation into potential securities‑fraud claims tied to C3.ai’s statements — a legal overhang that increases investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary highlight structural issues: collapsing gross margins, difficulty converting pilots to enterprise contracts, and deepening losses — signaling the recovery path is uncertain and likely prolonged. Seeking Alpha

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

