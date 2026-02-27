C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 759,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $100,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $184.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,720,261.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,151,117.72. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan bought 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.11 per share, with a total value of $101,101.55. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,254.16. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

